Ranbir Kapoor likely to QUIT big Bollywood film because of wife

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt’s latest movie Jigra has created quite a buzz in Bollywood. Actress Divya Khossla Kumar accused Alia of buying tickets to boost the film’s box office numbers. She claimed that theaters were mostly empty, yet the reported collections were unusually high. While Alia has stayed silent, Karan Johar, the co-producer of the film, indirectly dismissed Divya’s comments as foolish.

Will Ranbir Kapoor Take a Stand?

Fans are now curious about how Ranbir Kapoor, Alia’s husband, will react. He will be working on Animal Park soon, a film produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The situation is complicated because Bhushan is Divya’s husband, placing Ranbir in a tricky position. Social media is buzzing with questions about whether Ranbir will leave the movie to support Alia.

The big question now is whether Ranbir will continue with Animal Park or step back to support Alia. With the movie being a sequel to one of his biggest hits, leaving could affect his career. For now, Ranbir has not commented, keeping everyone guessing.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, emerged as the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. However, it faced criticism for its portrayal of ‘alpha-male’ character, which triggered a backlash online. The film features a stellar cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.