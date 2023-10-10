Ranbir Kapoor quits alchohol, here’s BIG reason behind it

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor has been one of the top choices for any director as he has proven that he can fit any role. The actor will be seen next opposite Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus ‘Ramayana’.

As Ranbir Kapoor is going to play Lord Rama in the trilogy, makers want the film to be controversy-free as these kinds of films usually face criticism from orthodox section of people.

According to the reports, Ranbir Kapoor may abstain from drinking and will not eat meat during the shooting of the film. It is believed that the Brahmastra actor who is addicted to wild parties may try to be away from everything during the shooting of the film so that anything messy would not come out which can hurt the film later.

In the Ramayana, RK will play Lord Rama, while actress Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, will play Rama’s wife Sita.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi (Instagram)

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor played Shiva in Brahmastra: Part One which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The actor nailed the role and it is reported that the Nitesh Tiwari team approached Saawariya guy the role after watching his acting skills in Brahmastra.

As per the sources, the film also stars South actor Yash. Ranbir and Sai Pallavi will join shooting from February next year while Yash will be available from July 2024.