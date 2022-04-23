Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Animal’ goes on floors

Being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol

Published: 23rd April 2022
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna (ANI)

Manali: Shooting for Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Animal’ has started amid the snow-capped mountains of Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the update about the film. He posted a picture, in which one of the members of the film is seen holding a clapperboard.

“RANBIR KAPOOR – SANDEEP REDDY VANGA: ‘ANIMAL’ SHOOT STARTS TODAY… #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga’s [#ArjunReddy, #KabirSingh] first collaboration #Animal commenced shoot today in #Manali,” Taran tweeted.

Being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is touted as a crime drama and will release on August 11 next year.

