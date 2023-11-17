Ranbir Kapoor spotted wearing Patek Philippe watch worth Rs…

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is known for his fashion choices especially sneakers collection and is one of the popular actors of India whose fashion sense is always praised. The fans of the actor love his choice and his outfits often become the talk of the town.

From beanie cap, expensive timepieces to his sneakers, the actor always remained in the news for his fashion choices. In the latest, he was spotted wearing a ‘Patek Philippe’ watch which is very expensive. The actor owns the Aquanaut Self-Winding watch of Patek Philipee and it reportedly costs Rs 72.6L.

Yes, the actor owns the 5168G-Aquanaut watch of Patek Philippe, according popular Instagram page Indian Horology. It is a self-winding mechanical movement watch and has gold applied numerals with luminescent coating. It has a blue embossed dial and tropical composite strap.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. The movie will be released on 1st of December 2023. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri.