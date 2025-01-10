Ranbir Kapoor welcomes 2025 with a luxurious New Year gift

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor started 2025 in style by gifting himself a luxurious car. He was recently spotted at YRF Studios in his brand-new Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 4Matic, a stunning convertible in Patagonia Red metallic.

This beautiful ride costs a whopping Rs. 3 crore and was registered on December 27, 2024.

Ranbir took the car out for a drive after returning from his New Year trip to Thailand. He celebrated the holiday with his wife Alia Bhatt, their daughter Raha, and close family friends, including filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The paparazzi captured Ranbir waving at them as he enjoyed his new car.

A Peek Into Ranbir’s Car Collection

This isn’t Ranbir’s first luxury car. His impressive collection includes:

Bentley Continental GT V8: Rs. 8 crore

Lexus LM: Rs. 2.5 crore

Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography: Rs. 3.27 crore

Audi A8 L: Rs. 1.71 crore

Ranbir’s love for high-end cars continues to amaze his fans.

Ranbir’s Upcoming Movies

Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting line-up of films:

1. Love & War: A romantic drama with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, releasing in 2026.

2. Ramayana: A mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026.

3. Animal Park: A sequel to the hit movie Animal, set to start filming in 2027.

Ranbir is also part of the upcoming Brahmastra sequels.