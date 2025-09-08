Ranbir Kapoor’s big decision before Ramayana release

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. He has given many hit movies like Barfi, Rockstar, Sanju, Brahmastra, and the recent Animal. With his talent and charm, Ranbir has become one of the most loved actors in India.

His Most Awaited Movie Ramayana

Ranbir is now working on Ramayana, which is expected to be the biggest movie ever made in Bollywood. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will have Ranbir as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravan, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey also play important roles. Fans are very excited to see this epic story on such a large scale.

Ranbir Quit Smoking and Drinking

While preparing for Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor made a big decision. He quit smoking and drinking. He said that he wants to focus more on his family and spend time with his daughter. He is also practising yoga these days. People believe he took this step because he is playing Lord Ram, a character that stands for discipline and values.

🚨 Ranbir Kapoor has given up smoking, drinking, and has even turned vegetarian — all in preparation for his role as Lord Ram in #Ramayana. A true embodiment of discipline and devotion. ✨🔥 pic.twitter.com/W5F3akrREK — Ramayana: The Epic (@RamayanaMovieHQ) September 7, 2025

Biggest Budget in Indian Cinema

Ramayana is being made with a budget of more than Rs 4000 crore, spread across two parts. This makes it the most expensive film in Indian cinema. The movie will have high-quality VFX, IMAX visuals, and even AI dubbing so that people can watch it in any language. Music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer are working on the soundtrack. The first part will release in Diwali 2026 and the second part in 2027.