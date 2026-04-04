Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has officially confirmed that he will be playing a double role in the upcoming epic film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The actor will portray both Lord Ram and Lord Parshuram, two avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Teaser builds massive buzz

The confirmation comes after the release of the film’s teaser on April 2, which created huge excitement among fans. The teaser showed Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in multiple powerful looks, including warrior and king avatars. One of the most talked-about moments featured Ram catching a golden axe, hinting at the presence of Lord Parshuram.

This scene led to speculation about a double role, which Ranbir has now confirmed.

Ranbir Kapoor on playing two avatars

Speaking about his roles, Ranbir said, “Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Ram is one avatar and Lord Parshuram was an avatar before Lord Ram, and just to get the opportunity to play them both was fantastic.”

He added that understanding the spirituality and emotions of the characters helped him bring them to life. He also used different body language and voice to show the contrast between the calm nature of Ram and the intense personality of Parshuram.

Ranbir described portraying Lord Ram as a huge responsibility. He said, “You can’t really play him, you are representing your version of Lord Ram as an actor.”

He further shared that he spent nearly a year preparing for the role, focusing on the beliefs and motivations of the characters to deliver an authentic performance.

About the film

Ramayana is one of the most ambitious mythological films in India. It also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film will release in two parts, with the first part scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second part for Diwali 2027.

Ranbir’s double role has added to the excitement, making the film one of the most awaited releases in Indian cinema.