Ranbir Kapoor’s fun reaction to paparazzi’s solo pic request

Mumbai: Bollywood’s favorite couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked stunning at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding in Mumbai. Their stylish appearance quickly caught everyone’s attention.

Alia wore a beautiful dusty pink saree with a shiny diamond necklace and a neat bun, looking graceful and elegant. Ranbir matched her charm in a bottle green bandhgala suit, looking smart and classy. The couple walked in hand-in-hand, smiling warmly at the cameras.

While posing for pictures, photographers cheered for them, calling them Bollywood’s “No. 1 jodi” (couple). Alia blushed at the compliment, making the moment even sweeter.

Ranbir’s Funny Moment

A playful moment came when photographers asked Ranbir to pose alone. In his witty style, he joked, “Pagal hai kya?” (Are you mad?). This made Alia laugh out loud, leaving everyone around smiling.

Ranbir asked Alia to give her solo pictures and laughed at the paps when they asked for his 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Mp5YGdJeLa — ritika ❤️‍🔥 | L&W ERA (@ritikatweetssx) February 21, 2025

A Star-Studded Event

The wedding was attended by many famous Bollywood stars, including Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda, and Agastya Nanda.

Aadar and Alekha’s Love Story

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot following Hindu traditions on February 21 in Mumbai. Earlier, they had a Christian ceremony in Goa in January 2024. Aadar shared their relationship with the public in November 2023, calling Alekha the “light of my life.”

Before Alekha, Aadar dated actress Tara Sutaria. Aadar, who debuted in Bollywood with Qaidi Band in 2017, was last seen in the movie Hello Charlie.