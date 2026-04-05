Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana scene sparks AI row, Actor reacts

Hyderabad: The teaser of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, recently created a huge buzz online. While many viewers praised its grand visuals, one particular scene led to unexpected controversy.

In the scene, Lord Rama is seen walking through the streets of Ayodhya while people shower him with flowers. However, sharp-eyed viewers noticed something unusual. The turban of a man standing nearby appeared to change color from blue to purple within seconds. This small detail quickly went viral, with many claiming that the shot was created using artificial intelligence.

many are saying it's not AI.okay explain this:

blue turban guy next to the kid his turban colour changes to purple in between shots pic.twitter.com/mbJIzdgAGf https://t.co/9mreqZv9bz — Raj (@idfcwau) April 3, 2026

Actor Saket Patel Responds to Claims

The actor seen in the scene, Saket Patel, addressed the controversy directly. In a video shared on social media, he clarified that he is a real person and not an AI-generated character.

“I’m Saket Patel. I’m an actor, and believe me, I’m not AI,” he said. He added that the scene was shot almost two years ago with real crowds, real sets, and with Ranbir Kapoor present during filming.

Patel also mentioned that he was surprised to see people questioning his existence. He said that in today’s time, when something looks visually impressive, people often assume it is fake.

The actor emphasized that the entire sequence was filmed on location and involved actual actors and extras. He urged people to appreciate the effort that goes into filmmaking instead of jumping to conclusions.

“Somehow people are fully convinced that I don’t exist. I shot for this almost two years ago with real crowds on real sets, real me, and real Ranbir Kapoor in front of me.” The actor ended the video, adding, “The funny thing is that in 2026, if something looks too nice, people call it fake.”

His clarification has helped calm some of the criticism, although debates about the film’s visual effects continue online.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a reported budget of Rs. 4000 crore. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

The movie will release in two parts, with the first part expected to hit theatres during Diwali 2026.