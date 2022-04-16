Ranbir’s ‘first marriage’ photos go viral, bride is not Alia

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally got married after months of speculations. The couple tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of their loved ones. Social media is flooded with hundreds of dreamy snaps from the Bhatt-Kapoor wedding and fans can’t stop drooling over them.

Amid this, what caught everyone’s attention is Ranbir Kapoor’s photos from this ‘first marriage’. Yes, you read that right! On Friday, April 15, comedian Sunil Grover shared a couple of unseen pictures of Ranbir wedding, but the pictures did not feature Alia.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sunil wrote, “We are releasing 3 more pictures.”The pictures featured the comedian, dressed up as Gutthi, sitting next to Ranbir in a bridal avatar. For the unversed, the pictures are from an old episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Like always, Sunil left netizens in splits and had everyone laughing out loud with his photos.

A user wrote, “These are actually the best pictures.” Another netizen wrote, “Bhai no one can match [your] humor.. u r the best… love u sunil bhai.”

“Sunil Grover was also in Ranbir’s Ex list,”one more comment read.

Alia Bhatt announced the news of their wedding with Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday on her Instagram. She wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”