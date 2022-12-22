Random Covid testing for arriving international passengers from December 24

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 22nd December 2022 10:34 pm IST
COVID-19
Representative Image

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said that a certain number of passengers arriving in international flights will be subject to random coronavirus test from December 24.

The Union health ministry has written to the civil aviation ministry in this regard amid an increase in coronavirus cases in many countries.

Also Read
Number of international airports in country rise to 30: Centre

“A sub-section of 2 per cent of the total passengers in the flight shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival,” an official communication said.

Such travellers in each flight shall be determined by the airlines concerned and preferably from different countries, it added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button