Bonalu 2025: Oracle predicts heavy rainfall in Telangana, warns of potential pandemic

Hyderabad: The oracle of Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad, Swarnalath, on Monday, July 14, predicted rains in Telangana in 2025. She also warned of a potential pandemic.

The traditional Rangam or soothsayer ritual, is a highlight of the Bonalu festival. The oracle, Swarnalatha made predictions at the end of the two-day Lashkar Bonalu festival. She delivered her ‘Bhavishyavani’ to hundreds of devotees while standing atop a green earthen pot in front of the goddess.

The head priest of the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Venugopal Sharma, posed a series of questions to Swarnalatha regarding the prayers offered by devotees every year during Bonalu.

She responded, “I received the prayers offered by the devotees, but I am unhappy that every year you create hurdles for me and do not care about me.”

The oracle advised devotees to offer prayers for five weeks this year. The devotees were grateful for the guidance provided by the goddess and vowed to follow her instructions diligently.

The ‘Bhavishyavani’ continued for 15 minutes. Telangana transport minister, Ponnam Prabhakar, among others, attended the event.