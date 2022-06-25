Ranji trophy final: Mumbai vs MP

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 25th June 2022 2:26 pm IST
Bengaluru: Mumbai players appeal during the third day of the Ranji trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Madhya Pradesh batsman Yash Dubey plays a shot during the third day of the Ranji trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Madhya Pradesh batsman Rajat Patidar raises his bat after scoring a half century, during the third day of the Ranji trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Mumbai bowler Mohit Avasthi celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Madhya Pradesh batsman Shubham Sharma, during the third day of the Ranji trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Madhya Pradesh batsman Yash Dubey shakes hand with Mumbai player Sarfaraz Khan as he walks towards the pavilion after being dismissed, during the third day of the Ranji trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button