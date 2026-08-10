Ranjith Sankar compares Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC with Satya

Some films entertain you, while a few stay with you long after you leave the theatre. For filmmaker Ranjith Sankar, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest film ‘DC’ brought back memories of one such experience from nearly three decades ago.

The Malayalam filmmaker recently shared his thoughts on ‘DC’, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Lokesh Kanagaraj in his first major lead role.

Sankar compared the impact of the film to the feeling he had after watching Ram Gopal Varma’s cult crime drama ‘Satya’ around 30 years ago.

A trip down memory lane

Remembering his experience of watching ‘Satya’, Sankar said that watching ‘DC’ gave him a similar feeling. His comparison is notable because ‘Satya’, released in 1998, became known for its gritty world, realistic characters and intense portrayal of crime.

For Sankar, ‘DC’ appears to have created a similar cinematic impact. Rather than simply praising its action or star power, his words point towards the atmosphere and storytelling that made the film stand out for him.

Lokesh in a new avatar

‘DC’ also marks an interesting new chapter for Lokesh Kanagaraj. Known primarily as a successful filmmaker behind films such as ‘Kaithi’, ‘Vikram’ and ‘Leo’, Lokesh steps in front of the camera for the lead role this time.

The film follows Devadas, a character whose journey is deeply connected to violence, giving Lokesh an opportunity to explore a completely different side of cinema.

When a film leaves an impact

Sankar’s comparison has naturally added more curiosity around ‘DC’. Being compared with a film as influential as ‘Satya’ is no small compliment.

For audiences, the real question now is simple: can ‘DC’ create the same lasting impact that ‘Satya’ created for a generation of movie lovers?

If Sankar’s reaction is anything to go by, the film has certainly left a strong impression.