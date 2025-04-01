Ranveer Allahbadia returns with first podcast after India’s Got Latent row

Mumbai: More than a month after the infamous ‘India’s Got Latent’ show controversy, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has released a new podcast on his channel TRS.

In his recent conversation with the Buddhist Monk Palga Rinpoche, Ranveer talked about the challenging realities of his life.

Expressing his gratitude towards the monk, Ranveer looked back at his meeting with him. The podcaster revealed that the monk taught him the real meaning of when wisdom meets compassion.

Pointing out the recent challenges in his life, Ranveer said, “We’ve met twice before in my life, sir, and you’ve always appeared at times when I was facing difficulties. When my reality is facing a tough situation…Today, I’m facing a huge challenge that I never thought I’d encounter, so I’m very grateful. Thank you, it was great meeting you”.

As Ranveer shared glimpses of his latest interaction with Monk Palga Rinpoche on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with supportive remarks, asking him to bounce back stronger.

Recently, the YouTuber asked for another chance, promising that he will create content with ‘more responsibility.’

Ranveer took to X and posted a video saying, “If possible, please make space for me in your heart. Give me one more chance. I love content creation a lot. I love podcasting a lot. Exploring the history and culture of our country is my passion. That’s what I am doing through my job. And I just want to do that. When my mental health was getting so bad, then due to meditation, sadhana, and prayer, I came to know that in the end, only God is with you.”

Ranveer added, “That’s why I am not looking at this phase as a punishment. I am looking at it as a learning. I am looking at it as a transformation. If God has given so much so far, then I consider this phase as a gift from God.”

He concluded, “And I hope that in the next 10, 20, 30 years, we will actually change the country through our content and our work. The quality of the podcast will increase.”