Ranveer, Deepika’s new home next to Mannat: It is worth Rs…

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Bollywood‘s much-loved couple, have recently kept a low profile. However, a new video capturing their visit to the construction site of their new Mumbai home has emerged online and it has left DeepVeer’s fans go gaga.

The couple was seen in the video at the construction site, accompanied by Ranveer’s parents, with Deepika dressed casually in all-black. Ranveer, who was dressed in a black T-shirt and animal print half-pants, remained unnoticed thanks to a black face mask and his short hairdo. Ever since the video went viral, fans are curious to know more details about their new home.

Ranveer and Deepika spotted with Ranveer’s parents at the construction site of their new home in Mumbai ❤️❤️ 😍😍#deepveer pic.twitter.com/MhlaIb59Km — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) June 11, 2023

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s new home

Ranveer and Deepika are the proud owners of a luxurious sea-view quadruplex in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra neighborhood. The couple reportedly paid Rs 119 crore for this opulent residence. Surprisingly, they will be living next door to two of Bollywood’s most famous Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan.

According to reports, Ranveer and Deepika’s quadruplex spans the 16th to 19th floors of the Sagar Resham residential tower, between Salman’s Galaxy Apartments and Shah Rukh’s iconic Mannat bungalow.

Other Properties

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who got married in 2018 in an intimate ceremony, currently reside in a super-luxurious apartment located in Beaumonde Towers in Worli which is reported to be worth approx Rs 40 crore. Apart from this, they also own a serene holiday home in Alibaug which is reportedly worth Rs 22 crore.