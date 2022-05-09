Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to welcome their first child?

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s IT couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have been redefining relationship goals ever since they got married and well, each time they step out together, they just send paparazzi and fans into a frenzy. The poster couple, who met in 2012, tied the knot in 2018.

And now, Ranveer’s latest statement has left fans wondering if the couple is planning to welcome their first child. Here’s what the Ram Leela actor has said.

In his recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranveer talked about his love for kids when he was asked if he had a daughter, what would he name her. To this, the actor replied, “Ya I think about names all the time. I don’t know what it is, I think it’s because I have a copyrighter in me still somewhere lurking. I have an obsession for names. I am fascinated by unique names. Every name phonetically has a different quality. Some are very powerful names, some are cute names, some are short names.”

Ranveer Singh further added, “I have a whole list of boy names and girl names and I am very secretive about it because I don’t want people to steal them. So yes! I do have a list and I am playing that card very close to me. I am not telling anybody. I don’t want them to get common. But I am discussing with Deepika constantly.” Watch the video below.

Speaking more about their relationship, from supporting each other to dropping sweet comments on each other’s Instagram posts, Ranveer and Deepika always grab the attention of their fans. The way Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dote on each other is the solid fact that remains even after 3 years of being married. For the uninitiated, Ranveer and Deepika fell in love with each other while shooting for their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela. The couple kept their relationship low key and dated for years before getting hitched.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.