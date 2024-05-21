Ranveer Singh QUITS Hyderabadi director’s big movie?

Hyderabad: Fans of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh were excited when it was announced that he would be teaming up with rising Tollywood director Prasanth Varma for a new superhero franchise.

Ranveer has met Prasanth Varma and the team multiple times over the last few weeks and has already done a Pooja for the film on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad. – Source

.#OCDTimes #RanveerSingh #PrasanthVarma #Hanuman #JaiHanuman #PVCU… pic.twitter.com/zJL3g6tyyG — OCD Times (@ocdtimes) April 30, 2024

However, recent reports reveal that Ranveer and Prasanth will no longer be working together on the film ‘Rakshas’ due to creative differences.

Yes, you read that right.

Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma Part Ways

According to latest report in Pinkvilla, the Bollywood actor and the director have parted ways amicably. Although Mythri Production had confirmed the collaboration and plans were set for the film to start shooting in July 2024, the project has now hit a roadblock. Recently, Ranveer even traveled to Hyderabad for a photoshoot, but the official announcement of ‘Rakshas’ has now been delayed.

Insiders suggest that not all is well between Ranveer and Prashanth, and Prashanth will be starting the casting process again. Fans will have to wait and see who will take on the superhero role.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently focusing on his family, as he and his wife, Deepika Padukone, are expecting their first child soon.