Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 to arrive on TV: When to watch

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is heading to television, but viewers will see a shorter version of the action spectacle. The film has received a UA 16+ certificate for its TV release, with its runtime reduced by around 10 minutes from the theatrical cut.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will reportedly make its television debut on Sunday, October 18, at 7 pm. Following its theatrical and streaming run, the film will now reach TV audiences with changes to its intense content.

The revised version runs for 3 hours, 39 minutes and 6 seconds. While the theatrical release carried an A certificate, the television edit has secured a different classification following the changes.

According to reports, approximately 45 to 50 edits involving violent and graphic sequences have been made for the broadcast. The changes reportedly aim to tone down the violence while preserving the story’s continuity. However, the exact scenes affected have not been confirmed publicly.

This is not the first time the film has undergone cuts. Before its theatrical release, reports said the makers trimmed around 94 seconds from the original version. The television edition takes those changes further, giving audiences a less graphic version of the thriller.

For fans planning another watch, the October premiere offers a chance to revisit the film. Whether the trimmed action carries the same impact will become clear when this version reaches the small screen.