Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar scores biggest OTT deal: Report

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh’s latest spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, is performing remarkably well in theatres. The film opened on December 5, 2025, and collected around Rs 28 crore on its first days. Within four days, the India nett collection reached nearly Rs 130 crore. Overseas markets added another Rs 34.48 crore, pushing the global numbers even higher. The film has clearly passed the Monday test and is expected to enjoy a long run.

Massive OTT Deal

While the film is shining at the box office, it has also created headlines in the digital space. According to Bollywood Hungama reports, Netflix has bought the streaming rights of Dhurandhar for a huge Rs 130 crore. This deal includes both Part 1 and Part 2, which means each part is valued at around Rs 65 crore. This is the biggest OTT deal of Ranveer Singh’s career. It is also a strong achievement at a time when OTT prices have dropped for many films.

As per OTTplay, Dhurandhar is expected to arrive on Netflix on January 30, 2026. However, the date has not been officially confirmed, so viewers should wait for an announcement from the makers.

Story and Cast

Dhurandhar follows IB Chief Ajay Sanyal, played by R. Madhavan, who leads a mission in Pakistan to break a dangerous terror network. Ranveer Singh plays a Punjabi youth who is trained to enter Karachi’s criminal underworld. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

The makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will be released in cinemas on March 19, 2026. With the success of the first part, expectations for the sequel are very high.