Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 in trouble? FWICE to announce final stand

Hyderabad: The controversy around Don 3 has now moved beyond industry rumours and officially reached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has reportedly filed a complaint after actor Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from the much-awaited film.

The matter is expected to get more clarity after FWICE announces its official position following a review of the complaint and related developments.

Why did Ranveer Singh exit Don 3?

Reports suggest that Ranveer Singh stepped away from Don 3 due to differences related to the script, creative direction, and delays surrounding the project. However, the actor has not released any official public statement about his exit so far.

Ranveer was announced as the new face of the Don franchise and generated strong buzz after his first-look reveal. But over time, reports of scheduling concerns and creative disagreements started gaining attention in Bollywood circles.

Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment’s response

According to reports, Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner had already invested significantly in the film’s pre-production. Because of this, there were discussions around seeking compensation of nearly Rs 40 crore after the actor’s reported withdrawal from the project.

The complaint was reportedly submitted through the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association, which later reached FWICE for review.

Farhan also recently spoke about dealing with unexpected setbacks in filmmaking and said projects can change until they finally go on floors.

What happens to Don 3 now?

At present, Don 3 remains uncertain. There have been rumours about replacing Ranveer Singh, but no official casting update has been announced.

The film was planned as the next chapter of the iconic Don franchise after the earlier films starring Shah Rukh Khan became major successes. Fans are now waiting to see whether the project moves forward with a new lead or finds another way to continue.