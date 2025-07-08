Ranveer’s Dhurandhar recreates Pakistan set in a surprising location

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh is back and how! On his 40th birthday, the first look and teaser of his much-anticipated film Dhurandhar dropped, and it has already taken the internet by storm. Directed by Uri fame Aditya Dhar, this action-packed spy thriller promises a gripping ride — with a few surprises along the way.

RANVEER SINGH – JIO STUDIOS – ADITYA DHAR: 'DHURANDHAR' FIRST LOOK UNVEILS ON RANVEER'S BIRTHDAY – 5 DEC 2025 RELEASE… #JioStudios and #NationalAward-winning director #AdityaDhar have unveiled the explosive #FirstLook of action-thriller #Dhurandhar on #RanveerSingh's birthday… pic.twitter.com/6cw6ylJPt5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2025

Dhurandhar boasts an impressive cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal — all in never-seen-before avatars. The teaser, loaded with action, mystery, and powerful background music by Shashwat, has caught everyone’s attention.

Not Shot in Pakistan — But It Looks Like It!

Although the story is set in Pakistan, the movie was actually filmed in Thailand. Due to ongoing geopolitical issues, shooting in Pakistan wasn’t possible. So, the team recreated Pakistani locales with stunning detail in Thailand. From narrow streets to architectural styles, everything has been built to look authentic.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Several scenes of Dhurandhar are set in Pakistan. Interestingly, these scenes have been shot in Thailand”

The source, however, assured, “The makers have taken all the care to ensure that the shooting location ditto looks like our neighbouring country, as evident in the trailer. Also, we must understand that Thailand is not just beaches, sea and islands and has a lot more to offer. Moreover, the government of Thailand provides excellent facilities. They extended all possible cooperation to the team of Dhurandhar. As a result, shooting there was an ideal choice and the makers were happy that they took the decision.”

Thailand: A Filmmakers’ Favourite

Thailand has been a popular location for many Bollywood blockbusters like Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, Baaghi 2, and Student of the Year. Even Hollywood biggies like Jurassic World Rebirth and The White Lotus have filmed there.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is all set to hit the big screens on December 5. With Ranveer in beast mode and a thrilling plot in place, fans can’t wait to witness this cinematic spectacle.