Ranvijay Sinha bids adieu to Roadies after 18 years, fans react

Mumbai: After 18 years of long and enriching journey, Ranvijay Singha has said goodbye to MTV’s popular stunt-based reality show Roadies. He started as a contestant in the show in 2003. Since he has been associated with the reality show as a host, mentor and gang leader.

Speaking about his decision of quitting the show, Rannvijay told Hindustan Times, “The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I’ll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn’t work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening. I’ve been working with the channel for 18 years. I’ve done different shows with the network. Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi.”

Sonu Sood roped in for Roadies?

The 19th season of Roadies will see a popular Bollywood face hosting the show. HT reports that makers have zeroed upon actor Sonu Sood to step into Ranvijay Singha’s shoes.

An official statement from the makers of Roadies is still awaited.

Ranvijay Singha’s Roadies Journey

Rannvijay’s journey in Roadies started in 2003 where he began as as contestant. He even emerged as the winner of the show. Post his stint as a contender, he has hosted or appeared in all seasons of the show from Roadies 2.0 to Roadies Revolution.

Rnavijay Singha has had a long association with the entertainment channel. Apart from Roadies, he has also hosted other MTV shows such as MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Troll Police, MTV Stuntmania, MTV Force India The Fast and The Gorgeous and MTV Scooty Pep Diva.

His films

Speaking about his stint in Bollywood, he has starred in a few films like ‘Toss: A Flip of Destiny’, ‘London Dreams’, ‘Action Replayy’ and Punjabi film ‘Dharti’.

Fans react to Ranvijay Singha’s decision

Fans of the show and Ranvijay Singha have been taking to the social media, stating that it’s an end of an era!

@MTVRoadies you lost gems today💔

No one I repeat no one can carry Ranvijay Sir , Prince and Karans legacy

Wtf what ???!!! Bro Ranvijay Bhai, Karan , Prince’ legacy will now be continued by her

Sorry but no Roadies without Ranvijay. Scripted hi sahi, dekhne me kahi interesting tha ngl — Naman Lakhotia (@Naman_Lakhotia) February 3, 2022

Ranvijay And Prince Won't Do Roadies .😶 Endemol Ke Ek Bade Reality Show Ka Bada Nukshan.

THIS IS KARMA BRO UNFAIR KAROGE TOH NUKSAN HI HOGA SHEETAL JI.#Roadies. pic.twitter.com/CfnKnV3vtV — ƊЄЄƤƛƘ 🎭 (@4EverTillEnd_) February 3, 2022

Rann sir, rodies can't be same without u….u were,are and will always be the only Don of it 🥺@VSood12 I'm glad u were a part of proper rodies concept last year…#Varunsood glad it happened last year with u… rodies can't be same without ranvijay period💁#DivyaAgarwal https://t.co/pwFGlENgL2 — Raksha🖤 (@RakshithaRame16) February 3, 2022