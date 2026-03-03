Rapido driver a class topper: A school reunion nobody saw coming

Umar was just trying to get home quickly. What he got instead was a front-row seat to one of life’s more unexpected plot twists.

When his Rapido booking came through, Umar glanced at the rider’s name on the app – Chandan. Something clicked. That was the name of his class topper from school. He waited, half-convinced it was a coincidence.

Only it wasn’t.

“Actually, I was getting late for home, so I booked a Rapido, and when it got booked, I got to know the Rapidowala is my class topper Chandan,” Umar said. “It was written there that the Rapido person’s name is Chandan, so I confirmed it, and it is the same Chandan. He is on his way right now.”

When Chandan pulled up, Umar called out, “Rapidowale!” The reply was cheerfully businesslike: “Aao bhaiya, OTP batao apna (come brother, give me the OTP).”

The two men burst out laughing. When Umar asked how long Chandan had been riding for Rapido, the answer stopped him short. Chandan’s response was disarmingly matter-of-fact: “Arey kismat kuch bhi kara sakti hai. Tere se paise na lunga, tension na le (fate can do anything. I won’t take money from you, don’t worry).”

The candid admission left Umar rethinking his own life’s blessings.

Umar, still wrapping his head around it all, said what many watching the video would think: “Hamare class ka topper Rapido chala raha hai, mein samja nahi (our class topped is a Rapido rider, I don’t understand)”

Chandan, laughing, had the last word: “I never thought I’d be a rider and you’d be my customer. Life is unpredictable. Now sit, I’ll drop you safely.”

The video of the reunion went viral, drawing a flood of responses from social media users. “Life can change anyone’s story in a moment. Seeing the class topper working as a Rapido rider can make the heart feel a little sad,” wrote one user.

Another saw it differently. “This story humbly reminds us that success isn’t linear. Circumstances change, but dignity lies in honest work.”

As the post gained attention, social media users commented on the short but meaningful interaction.

