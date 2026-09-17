Rapido fined for misleading fare prompts, TGPWU welcomes it

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) on Thursday, September 17, welcomed the Central Consumer Protection Authority’s (CCPA) directive to Rapido over excess charges to commuters, along with a penalty of Rs 10 lakh.

The CCPA imposed the penalty on September 15 on Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd, which operates the ride-hailing platform Rapido, for misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices and the use of dark patterns that allegedly prompted riders to pay more before their rides were confirmed.

The action followed a sector-wide examination of cab and bike-taxi aggregator platforms over practices related to advance tipping and dynamic pricing, according to a press release from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Higher the price, higher the chance of getting a ride

During its examination, the CCPA found that Rapido displayed prompts such as “Higher the price, higher the chance of getting a ride” and “Captains aren’t accepting at Rs 60. Try adding +10, +20, +30” while a rider’s booking was still being processed.

According to the CCPA, Rapido would first quote a fare and after the rider booked at that price, prompt them to pay an additional amount on the ground that drivers were not accepting the original fare.

“The practice created a false impression that a rider’s chances of getting a ride depended on paying more, particularly at a stage when the consumer had already committed to the booking,” the authority said.

It stressed that a tip cannot be sought before the ride, adding that the original fare shown on the app already accounts for the distance between the pick-up and drop locations. It therefore found no justification for subsequently asking riders to pay an additional amount for the same ride before it had even commenced.

The @TGPWU and @Connect_IFAT Welcome @jagograhakjago @consaff CCPA Action



Consumer protection and worker protection must go together. Platform companies must be transparent with both customers and workers.



Remove misleading price warnings and dark patterns. pic.twitter.com/NzOy9UXsYR — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) September 17, 2026

The TGPWU welcomed the CCPA’s decision, saying, “Consumer protection and worker protection must go together. Platform companies must be transparent with both customers and workers.”