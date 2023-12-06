Rapido launches cabs to compete with Ola, Uber in Hyderabad

Rapido, a well-known bike-taxi and auto-aggregator, has recently launched its cab booking service, Rapido Cabs, in Hyderabad, expanding its offerings beyond its existing bike and auto services.
The startup has begun a pilot project of its cab service in Hyderabad and plans to expand the service to other cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chandigarh, after the successful launch on October 23, this year, the official services were launched on Wednesday.
With a 60% market share in bike taxis, the launch in Hyderabad and Delhi NCR and Bengaluru adds about 1 lakh cabs to Rapido’s platform. “By diversifying its offerings, Rapido aims to become the go-to platform for a wide range of commuting needs, providing an affordable platform for commuters while benefiting captains,” the company said.
Rapido’s co-founder, Pavan Guntupalli, said, “Our innovative SaaS-based platform revolutionizes the conventional commission system for drivers, tackling the persistent challenge of commission sharing with aggregators. This pioneering approach ensures that drivers incur only a minimal software usage fee, marking a significant shift in the industry.”
For its driver-partners, Rapido has a subscription fee model. Once drivers earn Rs 10,000 through the Rapido app, they are subject to a Rs 500 subscription fee.
Rapido operates in around 100 cities across India and serves over 25 million customers with a network of over 1.5 million driver-partners.