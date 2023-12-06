Rapido launches cabs to compete with Ola, Uber in Hyderabad

With a 60% market share in bike taxis, the launch in Hyderabad along with Delhi NCR and Bengaluru adds about 1 lakh cabs to Rapido's platform

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th December 2023 3:50 pm IST
Rapido pilots cab services in Hyderabad; to rival Uber, Ola
Rapido pilots cab services in Hyderabad; to rival Uber, Ola

Rapido, a well-known bike-taxi and auto-aggregator, has recently launched its cab booking service, Rapido Cabs, in Hyderabad, expanding its offerings beyond its existing bike and auto services.

The startup has begun a pilot project of its cab service in Hyderabad and plans to expand the service to other cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chandigarh, after the successful launch on October 23, this year, the official services were launched on Wednesday.

Also Read
Rapido pilots cab services in Hyderabad to rival Uber, Ola

With a 60% market share in bike taxis, the launch in Hyderabad and Delhi NCR and Bengaluru adds about 1 lakh cabs to Rapido’s platform. “By diversifying its offerings, Rapido aims to become the go-to platform for a wide range of commuting needs, providing an affordable platform for commuters while benefiting captains,” the company said.

MS Education Academy

Rapido’s co-founder, Pavan Guntupalli, said, “Our innovative SaaS-based platform revolutionizes the conventional commission system for drivers, tackling the persistent challenge of commission sharing with aggregators. This pioneering approach ensures that drivers incur only a minimal software usage fee, marking a significant shift in the industry.”

For its driver-partners, Rapido has a subscription fee model. Once drivers earn Rs 10,000 through the Rapido app, they are subject to a Rs 500 subscription fee.

Rapido operates in around 100 cities across India and serves over 25 million customers with a network of over 1.5 million driver-partners.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th December 2023 3:50 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button