Rapper Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi hints trouble in cryptic post

Mumbai: Badshah’s personal life has once again become the centre of attention, but this time, the questions are far more serious than the usual wedding rumours.

Earlier this year, pictures of Badshah dressed as a groom alongside Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi surfaced online. Several reports claimed that the two had secretly tied the knot, although the rapper never publicly confirmed the marriage. Isha later addressed the speculation during an Instagram interaction, saying, “Yes, I am married,” and even referred to Badshah as her “pati dev.”

Just weeks after that apparent confirmation, Isha has now shared a cryptic note about being afraid of her husband’s alleged “influence, power and resources.”

“There are battles that leave no visible scars,” her note began. Isha claimed that she had remained silent for a long time because she was afraid and believed staying quiet was the safest option.

“Silence was never acceptance. It was survival,” she wrote, adding that she was finally choosing courage over fear. While she admitted she wasn’t ready to reveal the entire story, Isha said she would no longer pretend that “everything was okay.”

The actress didn’t mention Badshah by name or explain what allegedly happened. However, since she had publicly referred to the rapper as her husband only recently, the post has naturally raised questions about whether it was directed at him.

This isn’t Isha’s first emotional post in recent days. She previously shared unseen moments with Badshah, including what appeared to be footage from their wedding, alongside the words, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope,” followed by a broken-heart emoji.

Badshah, meanwhile, hasn’t responded to either the post or the growing speculation surrounding their relationship. Until one of them speaks directly, what happened between the two remains unclear. But Isha’s latest words suggest there may be far more behind those viral wedding pictures than fans initially knew.