Rare 5,010-carat ruby, weighing 1 kg unveiled in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: A rare 5,010-carat gem-quality rough ruby was unveiled in Dubai on Thursday evening, local media reported on Saturday.

The 5,010-carat stone – nicknamed Malak weighs one kilogram. It is deep purple in colour and bigger than the palm of a hand and made its debut for a private viewing in Dubai.

As per media reports, the certificate of authenticity was issued by the international gem and jewellery testing laboratory, in Jaipur, Rajasthan in India.

The rough stone was discovered in the small village of Hyderabad, Pakistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan.

The gemstone belongs to the Borhanzahi family, who are from the village.

“It is very rare, it is one of its kind in its size and colour.” Owner of the ruby, Esmail Borhanzahi told The National News.

It is reported that the ruby is not for sale, and will be displayed in museums in the UAE and Europe. It will generate funds that can be used to build hospitals and schools in the village where this was found.