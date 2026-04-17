Rare! Oscars honours Shah Rukh Khan, actor reacts

Decades later, Shah Rukh Khan's performances still find new audiences, proving the timeless appeal of art.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published: 18th April 2026 2:30 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan reacts as he receives an Oscar honour, standing confidently on stage.
Shah Rukh Khan & The Academy - Twitter

When Shah Rukh Khan reposts a moment, it’s never just nostalgia, it’s legacy.

After The Academy shared his iconic “Itni shiddat…” dialogue from classic Bollywood movie, Om Shanti Om, SRK took to Instagram stories to respond with a heartfelt yet playful note.

He wrote, “Thank u @theacademy for sending me down memory lane with Om’s speech. Now I truly feel like the King of the world. Ha ha.”

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Shah Rukh Khan reacts emotionally after Oscars honour, expressing gratitude and surprise.

The moment goes beyond just a throwback, it highlights how SRK’s art continues to resonate on a global stage, earning recognition from prestigious international platforms. Decades later, his performances still find new audiences, proving the timeless appeal of art. Interestingly, there’s a layer of irony to it, the very dialogue is set around him receiving an award, and now, years later, it’s being celebrated by The Academy, the body behind the Oscars.

As fans celebrate this global acknowledgment, the superstar shows no signs of slowing down. Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film King, adding yet another chapter to an already legendary career.

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Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published: 18th April 2026 2:30 am IST

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Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

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