Rare photo ft Pakistani stars: Maya Ali, Yumna Zaidi and others

The gathering has sparked widespread buzz, especially since it features the Meem Se Mohabbat duo Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen amidst persistent dating rumors.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th November 2025 4:57 pm IST
Pakistani stars at a dinner
Pakistani stars at a dinner (Instagram)

Islamabad: In a rare and glamorous moment, some of Pakistan’s most beloved television stars came together under one roof at a dinner hosted by acclaimed producer and director Momina Duraid. The elegant evening brought together names like Yumna Zaidi, Maya Ali, Hamza Sohail, Ahad Raza Mir, and Dananeer Mobeen, in a warm celebration of friendship and creativity.

Ahad, Maya, Dananeer, Hamza, Yumna, and Ahmed all together at one place. 😭🤍
byu/khaadijaah inPAKCELEBGOSSIP

The gathering has sparked widespread buzz, especially since it features the Meem Se Mohabbat duo Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen amidst persistent dating rumors.

Momina Duraid, who produced Meem Se Mohabbat, has often been credited for bringing together fresh and experienced talent in the Pakistani TV industry.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Yumna Zaidi and Hamza Sohail are both recent Hum Awards winners, adding an extra layer of glamour and recognition to the evening.

Maya Ali, known for her strong screen presence, lent star power to an already high-profile guest list.

While there’s no formal announcement for a collaborative project from this dinner, social media reactions suggest fans are already hopeful. Many see the photo op not just as a friendly reunion but as a possible hint toward upcoming collaborations especially between Ahad and Dananeer, whose on-screen chemistry in Meem Se Mohabbat has been widely praised.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th November 2025 4:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Lollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button