Rare photo ft Pakistani stars: Maya Ali, Yumna Zaidi and others

Islamabad: In a rare and glamorous moment, some of Pakistan’s most beloved television stars came together under one roof at a dinner hosted by acclaimed producer and director Momina Duraid. The elegant evening brought together names like Yumna Zaidi, Maya Ali, Hamza Sohail, Ahad Raza Mir, and Dananeer Mobeen, in a warm celebration of friendship and creativity.

The gathering has sparked widespread buzz, especially since it features the Meem Se Mohabbat duo Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen amidst persistent dating rumors.

Momina Duraid, who produced Meem Se Mohabbat, has often been credited for bringing together fresh and experienced talent in the Pakistani TV industry.

Yumna Zaidi and Hamza Sohail are both recent Hum Awards winners, adding an extra layer of glamour and recognition to the evening.

Maya Ali, known for her strong screen presence, lent star power to an already high-profile guest list.

While there’s no formal announcement for a collaborative project from this dinner, social media reactions suggest fans are already hopeful. Many see the photo op not just as a friendly reunion but as a possible hint toward upcoming collaborations especially between Ahad and Dananeer, whose on-screen chemistry in Meem Se Mohabbat has been widely praised.