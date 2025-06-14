Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with his much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par, releasing on June 20. While promoting the film, the actor recently gave fans a rare and intimate tour of his Mumbai residence, revealing the space he has called home for most of his life.

In a candid interview with Mashable India, Aamir opened up about his deep-rooted connection to his home in Pali Hill, Mumbai. “I was just 11 months old when we moved here, and I’ve lived in the same building ever since,” he shared, adding that they only moved out briefly during renovations.

Aamir’s home is a serene blend of warmth and simplicity, surrounded by lush greenery. Upon entering through a rustic wooden door, guests are welcomed by his two adorable dogs. The living area features wide glass windows, wooden furniture, tasteful paintings, and plush sofas, all bathed in natural light.

The highlight, however, is Aamir’s favourite spot, his balcony. Designed with khus curtains, a glass-top table, and cosy seating, the space offers a peaceful escape. “If you sit here, you’ll feel like you’re in Khandala or somewhere,” Aamir says, showing off the green view and the sounds of chirping rare birds.

Spread across 5,000 sq. ft. and two floors, one level of this Rs 60 crore property is dedicated entirely to his personal office.

More Properties Owned by Aamir Khan

Apart from his Mumbai residence, Aamir also owns a luxurious farmhouse in Panchgani and a dream property in Beverly Hills, California.

Sitaare Zameen Par: What to Expect

The actor returns with Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports comedy-drama directed by RS Prasanna. The film is a Hindi remake of the Spanish hit Champions and is said to be a spiritual sequel to his iconic Taare Zameen Par. It also marks the Hindi film debut of several fresh faces including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, and others.

With just days left for the release, fans are excited to see Aamir Khan back in action on screens.