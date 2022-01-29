Bigg Boss 15 finale: Rashami Desai removed, know top 4

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 will close its curtains tomorrow. The star-studded grand finale is all set to begin from today, January 29 and will conclude tomorrow, January 30. While fans are super excited to know the winner and runner-up names, latest news is coming in the one of popular finalist has be eliminated from the show just a day before the finale.

Rashami Desai eliminated

Yes, you heard that right! Rashami Desai has been evicted from Bigg Boss 15. The reality show sources, The Real Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak, confirmed the news on Twitter. Check out the tweets below.

https://twitter.com/BiggBoss_Tak/status/1487107312435163138

For the unversed, Rashami Desai entered the show as wild card contestant along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale. The actress took part in Bigg Boss for the second time, she was also seen in Bigg Boss 13. She managed to secure her place in the finalist despite not winning the Ticket to Finale. However, if the latest update is to believed it seems like Rashami’s journey has come to an end.

Bigg Boss 15 top 4 finalists

Earlier, we have informed you that Nishant Bhat will be seen accepting the offer of a briefcase of cash over the BB 15 trophy.

With Rashami Desai and Nishant Bhat’s eviction, Bigg Boss 15 has got its four finalists. They are —

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Shamita Shetty Pratik Sehajpal

While there are so many predictions doing rounds on internet, Bigg Boss 15 winner’s name will be unveiled tomorrow. Are you excited?