Rashmika and I shot in a dump yard for six to seven hours for ‘Kuberaa’, says Dhanush

Chennai: Actor Dhanush, who plays the lead along with Telugu star Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in director Sekhar Kammula’s eagerly awaited upcoming entertainer ‘Kuberaa’, has now disclosed that Rashmika and he had to shoot in a dumpyard for six to seven hours for a sequence in the film.

Dhanush, who participating in an event organised to release the single ‘Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum’ from the film in Mumbai, was asked about memorable incidents that happened while shooting for the film. “Rashmika and I shot in a dumpyard for six-seven hours,” Dhanush said, and jokingly added, “Rashmika was alright. She was like I can’t smell anything.”

“#Rashmika and I shot at the dumpyard for six to seven hours.#Kuberaa showed me another side of life. It took me back to my childhood and filled me with nostalgia.” pic.twitter.com/02wnrzAeBe — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) June 10, 2025

The actor, in a serious tone, then said, “I read a lot of things that said that we shot with masks… it was not that big a deal. It was fine. But to see another part of the world, a side which you are not exposed to… You are always in your comfort zone where you are really comfortable.You do what’s convenient. To be protected. At least some of us are very protected. I come from there. I come from very humble, rooted beginnings. Today, I am here by God’s grace. I have seen that. To go back there to see that world again was very enlightening and nostalgic. I really am thankful to this film for so many reasons and taking me back to my childhood was one of them.”

The actor was also asked about he had never repeated a role despite being in the film industry for two decades.

Responding to this question on how he had managed to stay away from being typecast, the actor said, “I am just like a processor. computers. I don’t do much of the hard work. You need data right. My directors feed me the data. Most of the work they do, I just process it. I am just a processor. All credits to the filmmakers I have worked with.”