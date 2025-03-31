Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay together again, dating buzz returns

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are one of the most loved rumoured couples in Tollywood. For many years, people have talked about their close bond. They have been seen going on trips together and often give small hints about their relationship. Now, once again, they were spotted together, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

On March 30, Rashmika and Vijay were seen at a restaurant in Mumbai. Rashmika smiled at the photographers before going inside. A few moments later, Vijay entered from the back door, hiding his face with a cap and mask. Their quiet lunch together became viral online and sparked dating talks once again.

Their Friendship Started with Geetha Govindam

Rashmika and Vijay became close while working on Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by fans, and their off-screen friendship kept the rumours going. Even though they never said they are dating, many fans believe they are.

Rashmika’s Big Movie Sikandar Released

The lunch date happened on the same day Rashmika’s new movie Sikandar came out in theatres. She stars with Salman Khan in this action film. The movie is getting mixed reactios from the audience.

Rashmika is also working on a film called Girlfriend. The teaser came out in December and features Vijay’s voice, where he talks about Rashmika’s character. This added more buzz about their bond.