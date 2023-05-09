Rashmika Mandanna attacked for promoting McDonald’s non-veg burger, why?

Mumbai: Popular Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has achieved fame and success because of her hard work and dedication. From Tollywood to Bollywood, her journey in showbiz is an example for others. She rose to fame pan-India after her acting skills in Pushpa were praised and is one of the few South Indian actresses who enjoy a massive fan following across the country. The actress has now landed into controversy after she was seen eating a non-veg burger in a McDonald’s advertisement.

Yes, Rashmika Mandanna has earlier claimed that she is vegetarian but after she was seen promoting the non-veg burger, it irked netizens. She appeared in an advertisement where she is seen eating McDonald’s burger.

Popular Instagram page Bollywood Garima Kumar shared a video clip in which Rashmika Mandanna is seen enjoying a non-veg burger. As soon as the video went viral, McDonald’s turned off their comment section from the video to avoid any controversy. Social media users are re-sharing the video and asking the Pushpa actress why she is befooling fans?

One of the internet users wrote, ‘Rashmika stop fooling us’ while another said, ‘Isn’t she plant-based’?

“Rashmika always lies through her teeth. Thanks for bringing this out Garima,” a third user wrote.

A fourth user wrote, “Now at least understand why we kanndigas dont like her…. Because she changes her words here and there many times….”

“Double standard first says i’mma vegetarian and having chicken burger and even promoting it,” commented another.

As Rashmika Mandanna is also known as ‘National Crush’, she certainly enjoys a massive fan following and a few of her die-hard fans came in her support. “Even if she wasn’t vegetarian, and she did a McDonald’s ad doesn’t mean she actually eats it .. same goes with beauty products etc , they don’t use the products they endorse , they are just the face of the brand to bring in more customers , get more people to see the ad . It’s nothing new , idk why people have to find problems with everything nowadays just to hate on celebs . They are just acting , that’s what they are paid for,” one of the users wrote to support the actress.

Another comment read, “Thats an advertisement, she might not be eating the actual product itself and her job is to act, doesn’t mean that she should only act in ads of the products she uses. Please go do something worth your time, instead of spending hate.”

Watch the video below.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule and Animal.