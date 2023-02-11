Rashmika Mandanna buys new property in Hyderabad? See tweet

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna has captured the hearts of many with her cuteness and gained a massive following after the release of Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun around the world. She is highly active on social media and never misses an opportunity to connect with her fans. Despite being a celebrity, rumours and controversies always surround her.

One recent claim that made the rounds on social media was that Rashmika had bought five luxurious apartments in five different cities including Hyderabad in just five years of her film career.

The news, which was shared by Nerdy News on social media, stated that Rashmika owned luxurious apartments in Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai, and Bangalore. As soon as the news went viral, Rashmika, who is known for her humorous nature, responded in a lighthearted manner and wrote, “I wish it were true.”

🥲🥲I wish it were true — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 10, 2023

Her response made a lot of noise, and her fans began to respond with humorous responses to the post. One fan joked, “Great that even Rashmika doesn’t know,” while another offered to work as her driver or cook if the news were true. Rashmika’s ability to handle such rumours with a sense of humour reflects her down-to-earth personality and resilience in the face of public scrutiny.

She recently shared a photo of herself on social media, along with her thoughts on happiness. The actress also wrote a note about how to avoid negativity and stay happy. “Be happy, peeps… keep hoping… your happiness and peace come first. Life is simply too short for negative emotions,” she penned a letter.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. Besides these, Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Rule in her pipeline.



