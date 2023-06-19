Rashmika Mandanna duped of Rs 80 lakhs, details inside

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna, known for her roles in various Bollywood and Tollywood films, is said to have been the victim of financial fraud by her long-time manager.

According to media reports, the actress had been cheated out of a substantial sum of Rs 80 lakh.

Rashmika, who was last seen in the Hindi spy thriller ‘Mission Majnu’ and is currently working on ‘Pushpa 2’ with Allu Arjun, reacted quickly to the betrayal.

Rashmika promptly fired her manager, who had been with her since the beginning of her career, after learning of the fraudulent act, as per reports. She’s yet to officially react or comment on the incident.

“There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of Rs. 80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager,” a source was quoted as saying in Pinkvilla.

Rashmika Mandanna, hailed as one of the industry’s most promising talents, is known for her versatility and acting prowess. She has a busy schedule ahead of her, in addition to her recent projects. Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring acclaimed actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, is one of her most anticipated films. Fans can look forward to seeing this thrilling adventure in theatres on August 11.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Rashmika is committed to her professional obligations and determined to deliver captivating performances in her upcoming projects. She continues to captivate audiences and carve a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with her talent and dedication.