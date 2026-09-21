Rashmika Mandanna essays fierce tribal woman in ‘Mysaa’ teaser

Mumbai: The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Mysaa’ was unveiled on Sunday. The teaser opens with Rashmika Mandanna’s titular character, Mysaa’s voiceover, as it sets the tone for her intense journey.

She says in the teaser, “I am tired, I have stopped, I have lost”. She is portrayed as a fearless and formidable woman who refuses to back down, choosing to fight like a lone warrior. The teaser features striking underwater sequences, with the sequence of Rashmika sitting at the bottom of the water while holding a sickle, creating a haunting and goosebumps-inducing moment.

Rashmika stepped into the role of a Gond tribal woman, a demanding character that required intense physical preparation and the execution of challenging action sequences. Earlier, Rashmika reportedly suffered a serious hip injury while filming an intense dance sequence. The actress pushed through demanding action and dance schedules, which led to a complete tendon detachment in her hip.

As per media reports, doctors were surprised by the severity of the injury, stating that this kind of tendon damage is usually seen in athletes who undergo rigorous physical training. The actress was advised a complete rest for 6 weeks by medical experts.

Her recovery was followed by a structured rehabilitation program to aid her recovery and help restore strength.

Produced by Unformula Films, ‘Mysaa’ is an action-drama directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle. The film is being mounted on a grand scale with an emphasis on large-scale action and technically ambitious vision. The makers have yet again confirmed that Mysaa is slated for a theatrical release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on November 27, 2026.