Rashmika Mandanna leaves BIG Telugu film due to…

Rashmika and co-star Nithiin reportedly found it challenging to coordinate their commitments for the film, as they were already involved in multiple other projects

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2023 1:29 pm IST
Rashmika Mandanna with her #VNRTrio crew (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has become a prominent name in the entertainment industry, creating a buzz with her upcoming movie projects. Her captivating performances and charming on-screen presence have garnered immense attention from fans and media alike. She has two big upcoming projects in her kitty — one Bollywood (Animal) and another pan-India movie (Pushpa: The Rule).

Recently, rumours were rife that Rashmika has been removed from a Tollywood movie starring actor Nithiin and directed by Venky Kudumula. However, according latest report in Great Andhra, there is no truth to these rumours. A PR source informed the news portal that the speculations are entirely baseless.

According to the report, Rashmika wasn’t removed, but she smoothly walked out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. The actress and co-star Nithiin found it challenging to coordinate their commitments for the film, as they were already involved in multiple other projects.

Understanding the situation, Rashmika personally met with the producers to convey the circumstances and, in a dignified manner, they reached a mutual agreement to find a new heroine for the film.

A few speculations suggest that Telugu industry’s trending actress Sreeleela might replace Rashmika Mandanna in the movie. Let’s wait for an official confirmation from the makers.

