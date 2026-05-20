Rashmika Mandanna says Kriti Sanon’s song was picked over hers

Mumbai: The two leading ladies of “Cocktail 2”, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, seem to have entered a mini battle on Instagram.

Following the success of “Jab Talak”, the makers unveiled their second track, “Mashooqa” from the drama featuring Kriti and Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday.

It might be interesting to know that “Mashooqa” was released after an exclusive listening event on Sunday for media and fans. During the event, the makers unveiled not one, but two unreleased tracks from the film — “Mashooqa” and “Tujhko”, featuring Rashmika and Shahid.

The attendees were asked to vote for the song they wanted to see released first, and “Mashooqa” emerged victorious with slightly more votes.

It seems like this didn’t go down too well with Rashmika, who claimed that the voting was rigged, as many members from the media were unable to vote given that they were busy with work.

The ‘Animal’ actress wrote on her Instagram Stories, “See guys, I looooove Mashooqa from #Cocktail2 but I think the voting was rigged at the event last night! The media boys and girls were too busy working, so they couldn’t vote.. (they kinda told us this themselves!! So just FYI, Diya is really really curious to know your vote! So when the song Tujhko releases – WHENEVER that may be.. you’ll tell us, no? (sic)”

Reacting to this with a loaded dig, Kriti also posted a story saying, “Mashooqa loves ripe mangoes and not sour grapes…IYKYK.”

After this, Rashmika ‘accidentally’ ended up leaking a glimpse of her song “Tujhko” on social media, accompanied by a short and sweet caption, “Oops”.

Talking about “Mashooqa”, the track has been scored by Pritam with the lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has been crooned by Raghav Chaitanya and Mahmood, along with Ruaa Kayy. The Italian parts of the number have been written, co-composed, and performed by Mahmood.

Helmed by Homi Adajania, “Cocktail 2” is slated to release in the cinema halls on June 19.