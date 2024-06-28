Rashmika Mandanna takes away Samantha’s Hindi project: Reports

Mumbai: In recent years, the Indian film industry has witnessed a significant shift as South Indian actresses make inroads into Bollywood, contributing to the growing trend of pan-Indian movies. These actresses are not only crossing regional barriers but also garnering widespread acclaim from Bollywood audiences, reshaping the cinematic landscape.

One of the most notable examples of this trend is Rashmika Mandanna, whose rise in Bollywood has caught the attention of both critics and fans alike. Rashmika, originally from the Kannada film industry, has made a significant impact with her performance in the Bollywood blockbuster, Animal, last year. Her success not only showcased her acting prowess but also cemented her position as a sought-after actress in the Hindi film industry.

A New Role in Bollywood’s Horror-Comedy Universe

Adding to her growing list of achievements, as per the latest reports Rashmika has recently been cast as the lead in the upcoming Bollywood horror-comedy, “Vampires of Vijay Nagar.” This film is a part of producer Dinesh Vijan’s successful horror-comedy universe, which includes hits like “Stree.” Directed by Aditya Satpodar, “Vampires of Vijay Nagar” promises to blend humor with eerie elements, offering a fresh take on the genre. Rashmika is set to star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, another powerhouse of talent known for choosing unconventional roles.

Originally, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, another prominent South Indian actress, was suppose to headline the film. However, due to undisclosed reasons, Samantha opted out of the project, paving the way for Rashmika to step into the lead role. This casting change has stirred considerable interest among fans, eager to see Rashmika’s portrayal in this quirky tale. Filming is expected to begin by the end of this year, and anticipation is already building around this unique project.

Beyond “Vampires of Vijay Nagar,” Rashmika has an impressive lineup of projects. She will be seen in “Chhaava” and alongside Salman Khan in “Sikandar.”

In addition to her Bollywood projects, Rashmika continues to be a prominent figure in Telugu cinema. She is involved in the much-awaited Pan-India film “Pushpa 2″ and has another project titled “Girlfriend.”

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, despite stepping away from “Vampires of Vijay Nagar,” remains a formidable actress in the South Indian film industry. Although she hasn’t signed any new projects since her hiatus, her past performances continue to resonate with audiences, and her return to cinema is highly anticipated.