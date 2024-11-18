Rashmika Mandanna’s reported paycheck for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, often called the “National Crush of India,” has become one of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Starting her career in Kannada films, she quickly rose to fame with her talent and charm. Her performances in movies like Pushpa: The Rise and the upcoming Animal have made her a fan favorite across the country. Today, she is one of the top actresses in India, with a growing fan base and blockbuster films in her lineup.

The Buzz Around Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, is one of the most awaited films of 2024. Set to release on December 5, the sequel promises more action, drama, and excitement than the first movie. Promotions are already in full swing, starting with a seven-city tour where fans can meet the stars. With a massive global release planned on 12,000 screens, the film is expected to set new records.

Rashmika’s Paycheck

Rashmika is returning as Srivalli in Pushpa 2, and her role is even more important this time. Reports say she has been paid a whopping Rs. 10 crore for the film! This makes her one of the highest-paid actresses in Indian cinema today.

Rashmika’s popularity keeps growing, and her success in both South Indian films and Bollywood shows her wide appeal. With Pushpa 2 on the way, she is proving to be a true superstar who deserves every bit of her success.