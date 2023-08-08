Rashtriya Lok Dal delegation to visit riot-hit Nuh today

Chaudhary said that the team will meet the victims and gauge the prevailing situation in Nuh which happens to be a Muslim dominated district.

The Nuh administration razing down a shack considered to be 'illegal'

Lucknow: A Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) delegation will visit the riot-hit Nuh (Mewat) district of Haryana on Tuesday to meet the victims of the violence that erupted on July 31.

The delegation will include party national vice-president and former MP Shaid Siddiqui, national general secretary Yashvir Singh, RLD national spokesperson Bhupendra Chaudhary and former Thana Bhawan MLA Rao Waris.

Punjab & Haryana HC stays post-violence demolition drive in Nuh

“The district administration was committing atrocities on innocent people in the guise of taking action,” he said.

The RLD’s stance came hours after the Punjab and Haryana High Court put a hold the demolition drive in Nuh. The district administration had razed some of the buildings, including a three-storied hotel and a few medical shops, as part of its action against “illegal construction”.

