Rashtriya Pichhada Varg Morcha gives call for Bharat Bandh on May 25

New Delhi: Chaudhary Vikas Patel, National President of Rashtriya Pichhada Varg Morcha has given a call for Bharat Bandh on May 25, 2022.

Bharat Mukti Morcha and Bahujan Kranti Morcha are also taking part in the bandh.

The National President of Bharat Mukti Morcha and national convenor of Bahujan Kranti Morcha also extended full support to the bandh.

The main points of the bandh include