Rashtriya Pichhada Varg Morcha gives call for Bharat Bandh on May 25

New Delhi: Chaudhary Vikas Patel, National President of Rashtriya Pichhada Varg Morcha has given a call for Bharat Bandh on May 25, 2022.
Bharat Mukti Morcha and Bahujan Kranti Morcha are also taking part in the bandh.
The National President of Bharat Mukti Morcha and national convenor of Bahujan Kranti Morcha also extended full support to the bandh.
The main points of the bandh include
- Against denial of the caste-based census of OBC by the central government
- Against the EVM fraud
- Reservation for SC, ST, and OBC should be implemented in the private sector
- Farmers should be guaranteed of MSP by enacting a law
- Against NRC, NPR and CAA
- The old pension scheme should be restored
- A separate electorate should be implemented for OBC in the Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha
- Against displacement of Adivasis from forest, land, and water, in the name of protection of the environment, development, and animal rights
- Against coercion for vaccination
- Against anti-worker labour laws stealthily enacted during lockdown
- In protest against the murder of Jitendra Meghwal in Rajasthan, Pali and the killings of SC, ST, and OBC in other states and the injustice exploitation of them.