Ratan Tata to be cremated with full state honours: Maharashtra CM

Born in Mumbai on December 28, 1937, Ratan Tata joined the Tata Group as a young executive in 1962.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 10th October 2024 7:44 am IST
Ratan Tata conferred 'Udyog Ratna' award in Mumbai
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde greets Industrialist Ratan Tata as the latter was conferred the first ever Udyog Ratna award instituted by the Maharashtra government at his residence at Colaba, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The last rites of illustrious industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night at the age of 86 age-related health conditions, will be performed with full state honours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Shinde said Ratan Tata was a unique blend of ethics and entrepreneurship.

“He was a living legend who successfully took over the reins of the Tata Group, which has a tradition of excellence and integrity of nearly 150 years… I pay my heartfelt tribute to him,” Chief Minister Shinde said.

“Ratanji Tata was the pride of India, he will always remain a role model for the next generation of entrepreneurs,” he added.

Chief Minister Shinde further said that the determination shown by Ratan Tata after the 2008 Mumbai attack as well as his firm decisions, courageous attitude and social commitment will always be remembered.

Known for his genteel demeanour masking a tough and sharp business acumen, Ratan Tata served as the all-powerful Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 till his retirement on December 28, 2012.

It was during his stewardship that the group’s revenues grew manifold, totalling over $100 billion (in 2011-12).

Born in Mumbai on December 28, 1937, Ratan Tata joined the Tata Group as a young executive in 1962, after acquiring his Bachelor of Architecture degree from Cornell University.

