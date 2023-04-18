Raveena Tandon to Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood celebs pose with Apple CEO Tim Cook

Mumbai: The Apple CEO, Tim Cook recently arrived in India for a business trip. Since then he has been meeting several renowned dignitaries from across the nation.

On Monday, tech giant Apple launched its first retail store in Mumbai.

Several Bollywood celebs like Raveena Tandon, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Suraj Nambiar, singer Armaan Malik, and Farah Khan Ali, among others, arrived at the private store launch event.

Celebrities took to their social media handles and shared some pics with the Apple CEO.

Padma Shri Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram account and shared a string of pictures from the event which she captioned, “A night out at @apple .. #timcook.”

In the pictures, she could be seen posing with the Apple CEO along with her son Ranbir.

Indian Singer Armaan Malik shared a selfie with Tim on his Instagram and captioned it, “Met two legends and saw my song Sun Maahi at the launch of India’s first Apple store! What a lovely evening.”

Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ maker Kartiki Gonsalves posted a picture and wrote, “Tonight was very special at @apple meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook! It was such an honor to be part of this amazing event and to be in the presence of so many amazing people. The first store in India at Apple BKC – opening very soon!”

AR Rahman shared a picture and captioned it, “What are we talking about? Any guesses? @apple #timcook #applestoremumbai.”

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali dropped a string of pictures and wrote, “Met the Tim Cook of @apple today in Mumbai at the first Apple Store in India. An amazing evening with amazing people. The store is gorgeous and made with fully sustainable material. Love love love it. And so happy that my favourite is here @apple___india @theshvetabrahma Thank you #timcook #apple #appleindia #appleindiastore #mumbai.”

Mouni Roy shared some pictures and wrote, “You often find yourself thinking about being a brand especially in this day and age. Lucky to have met the man that runs one of the most iconic brands from my generation. #timcook @apple.”

Neha Dhupia wrote, “What a store … what a story #timcook.”

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Nene shared a picture posing with the actor and the Apple CEO which he captioned, “Absolute honor meeting with Tim Cook again. As always he was warm and endearing. So excited to have an Apple Store in India. Amazing event at the Apple Store tonight. Congrats and thanks to you and the team for all the hard work and perseverance in launching official Apple stores in India.”

The Apple BKC store in Mumbai will start functioning for the public from Tuesday.

The company’s second outlet in India will be inaugurated on Thursday at the premier Saket mall in Delhi.