Raveena Tandon to meet fans at Daawat-e-Ramzan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon is set to inaugurate the much-anticipated ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan,’ one of the biggest Ramzan Expo in Hyderabad. Hosted by Anam Mirza, the event is scheduled to commence on March 27 and is expected to attract crowds from all corners of the city.

In a recent video shared on the event’s official Instagram page, Raveena expressed her excitement and extended a warm invitation to all Hyderabadis to join the festivities. She said, “Salaam and Namaskar Hyderabad, this is Raveena Tandon, and I am coming to meet all of you on 27th March at 7.30 pm at Daawat-e-Ramzan. Looking forward to seeing you all there. Shopping karte hain aur bahaut saara khana khaate hain.”

Several celebrities, including Gauahar Khan and Mohammed Siraj, have also encouraged Hyderabadis to attend Daawat-E-Ramzan. The event, running from March 27th to April 10th, promises to be a grand affair, featuring a wide range of stalls showcasing a variety of food, clothes, jewellery, and other products. Visitors can expect to savour some of the best Ramzan delicacies, including haleem, kebabs, biryanis, and sweets.

So, mark your calendars and head to the Daawat E Ramzaan expo to experience the true spirit of Ramzan and indulge in Hyderabad’s finest food and culture.