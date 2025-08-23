Hyderabad: Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and producer Anil Thadani, is enjoying huge popularity among youngsters. She impressed fans with her stylish looks, energetic dance moves, and charming screen presence. Her first film Azaad may not have been a big success, but the special song Uyi Amma made her a sensation. The song went viral on social media, and thousands of reels copied her dance steps, giving her a strong fan base.

Rasha Thadani’s Tollywood Debut

Now, there is strong buzz that Rasha is ready to make her Telugu film debut. She is expected to act opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, the son of the late actor-producer Ramesh Babu and nephew of superstar Mahesh Babu. This film will also be Jaya Krishna’s first movie as a hero, making it a special launch for both newcomers.

The film will be directed by Ajay Bhupathi, who is known for hits like RX100 and Mangalavaaram. Ajay has earlier introduced new faces successfully, and now he is set to launch both Rasha and Jaya Krishna in a youthful love story.

Top banners Vyjayanthi Movies and Anandi Art Creations will produce this film on a grand scale. The regular shoot is planned to start on October 15, 2025, after Dussehra. An official announcement with more details will be made soon.

Raveena Tandon has acted in several Telugu films with stars like Nagarjuna and Balakrishna, winning the love of Telugu audiences. With Rasha now stepping into Tollywood, fans are excited to see if she can carry forward her mother’s legacy and shine in South cinema.