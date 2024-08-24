Ravi Teja shares health update after RT75 set injury

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Ravi Teja recently got injured while filming his upcoming movie, RT75. He hurt his right hand but chose to keep working despite the pain. However, this made his injury worse, leading to the need for surgery.

Doctors at Yashoda Hospital found that Ravi Teja had a torn muscle in his hand. Because he kept working, the injury got more serious, and he had to undergo surgery to fix it. After the successful operation, doctors told him to take a six-week break to fully recover.

Ravi Teja’s health update has worried many of his fans. Known for his energetic roles, he is now focused on getting better. Ravi Teja shared an update on social media, thanking his fans for their support. He assured them that he had been discharged from the hospital and is feeling fine. He said, “Successfully discharged after a smooth surgery and feeling fine. Grateful for all your warm blessings and support. Excited to be back on set soon.”

Successfully discharged after a smooth surgery and feeling fine. Grateful for all your warm blessings and support ❤️🙏



Excited to be back on set soon 👊 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) August 24, 2024

A representative for the actor also confirmed that he is doing well and thanked fans for their continuous support. Although this injury has been a setback, Ravi Teja is staying positive and is eager to get back to work.

Ravi Teja was last seen in Mr. Bachchan, directed by Harish Shankar. The film was released on Independence Day but didn’t do well at the box office. Despite this, Ravi Teja is already preparing for his next movie, RT75, directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu. Fans are especially excited because this film will be his second project with actress Sreeleela after their hit movie Dhamaka (2022).