Mr. Bachchan flop: Producer points fingers at Harish Shankar

Hyderabad: Ravi Teja’s recent movie Mr. Bachchan has become a major topic of conversation because of its poor performance at the box office. The film, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory and directed by Harish Shankar, turned out to be one of the biggest flops in Telugu cinema recently. After the film’s failure, TG Vishwa Prasad shared his thoughts on what went wrong.

Vishwa Prasad explained that Mr. Bachchan wasn’t a bad film overall. He said, “The first half of the movie was okay with some good songs. But the second half completely lost its way.” He also mentioned that the way the film was promoted made things worse. “Harish Shankar’s interviews and press meets did more harm than good. Since the film didn’t have strong content, we decided not to promote it much, but Harish Shankar kept talking about it unnecessarily,” Vishwa Prasad said.

He also pointed out that after the film’s release, Harish Shankar’s interactions with fans and an interview he gave to a gossip website had a negative impact. Vishwa Prasad believes that today’s audience pays close attention to what directors and actors say before a film’s release, and this can greatly affect the film’s success.

Vishwa Prasad did not hesitate to hold Harish Shankar responsible for the failure of Mr. Bachchan. He believes that the director’s actions contributed significantly to the movie’s poor performance.

Despite these challenges, TG Vishwa Prasad is moving forward with plans to produce over 100 films in a short period. His production company, People Media Factory, has several films lined up for release in the coming years.